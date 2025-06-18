Home / Companies / News / Standard Chartered faces RBI scrutiny over lapses in derivatives sales

Standard Chartered faces RBI scrutiny over lapses in derivatives sales

The banking regulator has also flagged issues relating to Standard Chartered's maintenance of reserves and the accounting treatment of forward rate agreement trades in previous financial years

Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Plc is facing regulatory scrutiny in India after lapses were spotted in the sale of derivatives. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Anto Antony and Suvashree Ghosh
 
Standard Chartered Plc is facing regulatory scrutiny in India after lapses were spotted in the sale of derivatives and problems identified in the bank’s risk controls, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Reserve Bank of India raised concerns about processes at the London-based lender following sales to small and medium-sized enterprises of target redemption forwards, a product that can cause significant losses, the people said. Buyers of those contracts were not adequately informed about the risks involved, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. 
 
The RBI’s review of Standard Chartered is ongoing, with focus on derivative products and risk governance, according to the people. There is no indication of any formal enforcement actions at this time, they said.
 
The banking regulator has also flagged issues relating to Standard Chartered’s maintenance of reserves and the accounting treatment of forward rate agreement trades in previous financial years, the people said.
 
“The RBI conducts annual inspection of banks,” a Mumbai-based spokesman for Standard Chartered said in an emailed statement. “While we don’t want to comment on specifics, observations, if any, are highlighted and addressed as part of normal process.”
 
It’s part of the RBI’s routine examination of all banks in India to ensure compliance and soundness of the financial system. While inspection reports are not made public, it’s not too uncommon for the RBI to issue directives or actions on their findings.
 
The RBI didn’t respond to requests for comment.   
 
Standard Chartered has been operating in India for more than 165 years, making it one of the oldest foreign banks in the country, according to its website. It operates a network of 100 branches across 42 cities with its primary business segments in the country being corporate and investment banking, as well as wealth and retail banking.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Juniper Energy commissions 59 MWp solar project in Maharashtra's Wardha

Suraksha Diagnostics to invest ₹200 cr to set up 20 centres in east India

Premium

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

MakeMyTrip to raise $2.5 bn to slash Trip.com's stake and voting power

Kraft Heinz to drop artificial dyes from US products by 2027 amid concerns

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaStanChartRBI

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story