Home / Companies / News / Vedanta declares ₹7 interim dividend, offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta declares ₹7 interim dividend, offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta Ltd said it has sold 66.7 million shares in its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited, to institutional investors for ₹3,028 crore

Vedanta
Vedanta said it has sold 66.7 million shares in its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited, to institutional investors. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vedanta Limited on Wednesday said its board has approved first interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the financial year 2025–26, amounting to approximately ₹2,737 crore.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “The Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the ‘Company’), at its meeting held today (June 18, 2025), has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of ₹7 per equity share on face value of ₹1 per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to ₹2,737 crores.” The record date for the dividend has been set as June 24, 2025.
 

Vedanta sells 1.6 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc 

In a separate statement, Vedanta said it has sold 66.7 million shares in its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited, to institutional investors. The shares represent approximately 1.6 per cent of Hindustan Zinc Limited’s total issued share capital, and the transaction was valued at ₹3,028 crore. According to Vedanta, the sale is in line with its broader plans to demerge into “sector focused entities across diverse verticals.
 
“This capital raise will help de-leverage the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility, enabling each of the demerged entities to pursue their independent growth plans,” the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The announcement comes a day after Hindustan Zinc Limited announced that its board had approved a ₹12,000 crore investment to build a 250 ktpa integrated zinc metal complex in Debari, Rajasthan.
   

Vedanta’s FY25 dividend history 

In FY2024–25, Vedanta announced four interim dividends. The latest was declared in December 2024, with a payout of ₹8.5 per share, totalling ₹3,324 crore. Prior to that, the company issued a third interim dividend of ₹20 per share in September, after distributing ₹11 and ₹4 per share in earlier tranches. In total, shareholders received ₹43.5 per share in interim dividends during the year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Juniper Energy commissions 59 MWp solar project in Maharashtra's Wardha

Suraksha Diagnostics to invest ₹200 cr to set up 20 centres in east India

Premium

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

MakeMyTrip to raise $2.5 bn to slash Trip.com's stake and voting power

Kraft Heinz to drop artificial dyes from US products by 2027 amid concerns

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta LimitedHindustan ZincInterim DividendBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story