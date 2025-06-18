Vedanta declares ₹7 interim dividend, offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

In a regulatory filing, the company stated, “The Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the ‘Company’), at its meeting held today (June 18, 2025), has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of ₹7 per equity share on face value of ₹1 per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to ₹2,737 crores.” The record date for the dividend has been set as June 24, 2025.

“This capital raise will help de-leverage the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility, enabling each of the demerged entities to pursue their independent growth plans,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The announcement comes a day after Hindustan Zinc Limited announced that its board had approved a ₹12,000 crore investment to build a 250 ktpa integrated zinc metal complex in Debari, Rajasthan.

Vedanta’s FY25 dividend history

In FY2024–25, Vedanta announced four interim dividends. The latest was declared in December 2024, with a payout of ₹8.5 per share, totalling ₹3,324 crore. Prior to that, the company issued a third interim dividend of ₹20 per share in September, after distributing ₹11 and ₹4 per share in earlier tranches. In total, shareholders received ₹43.5 per share in interim dividends during the year.