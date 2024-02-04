SIAC rejects Sony's emergency petition against Zee Entertainment

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre on Sunday rejected the emergency arbitration petition filed by the Japanese major, Sony, against Zee Entertainment Enterprises over their failed merger, citing lack of jurisdiction, said a direct source close to the development.

Sony Pictures Networks India had filed the petition against Zee Entertainment after terminating their merger that would have created a 10 billion dollar entertainment giant with a 25 per cent market share among general entertainment channels.

A Zee spokesperson declined to comment on Sunday, while an email sent to Sony Pictures Networks on Sunday did not elicit any comments.

The litigation between Zee and Sony started after Sony sought 90 million dollars as termination fees from Zee, saying Zee did not comply with several pre-conditions set in the merger agreement. Zee denied Sony's allegations and made counterclaims against the Japanese firm at the SIAC.

A parallel litigation was also initiated in the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai by a Zee shareholder. The NCLT has given three weeks to both Zee and Sony to file their replies. The matter will be heard next month.

Sony Pictures, the Japanese firm, had enlisted the services of senior lawyer Harish Salve to present its case at the SIAC, while Zee had engaged former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi to represent its side.

An earlier Reuters report has said Sony’s notice to Zee alleged the Indian company had not made commercially reasonable efforts to meet specific financial thresholds, including those related to cash availability.

According to Sony, Zee’s cash position as of September 30, approximately 476 crore rupees, fell “much below the requirements” of the merger agreement.

Sony also expressed reservations about Punit Goenka becoming the managing director and chief executive officer of the merged entity after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) took action against Goenka for alleged fund diversion. The Securities Appellate Tribunal had set aside the Sebi order in October last year.