Signature Global to launch ₹17,000-cr projects, eyes ₹12,500-cr sales

Realty major Signature Global is looking to launch five projects in the National Capital Region worth ₹17,000 crore in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), with a pre-sales guidance of ₹12,500 crore for the year, compared to ₹10,290 crore achieved in FY25.

The company is also targeting collections of ₹6,000 crore in FY26, up from ₹4,400 crore in FY25.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, Signature Global, told Business Standard that these launches will be situated around Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and the Sohna micro markets.

Commenting on expansion plans, Aggarwal said the realty firm is currently focused on growth in the Gurugram region but remains open to opportunities in the Delhi and Noida micromarkets.

“Currently, we have a strong pipeline of upcoming projects in Gurugram for the next two to three years, but we will be looking to bid for land parcels in Noida if any such auction opportunity comes through the Noida Authority,” he added. Regarding Delhi, Aggarwal said the city has potential in the mid-size housing market, especially in the L and N zones of Outer Delhi under the Delhi Master Plan. He added that Signature Global would remain focused on its core mid-size project segment with a ticket size of ₹2–4 crore. “We are in a unique position in terms of ticket size, as we sold over 4,000 units in FY25 for an average price realisation of ₹2.5 crore. Since we are a mass-housing-minded company, we want to stick to the mid segment,” he said.

Highlighting a nationwide labour shortage in the sector, Aggarwal noted that firms are increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as pre-cast concrete materials. “This shortage may persist for some time, and therefore developers are turning to innovative technologies such as pre-cast and aluminium formwork to ensure timely project completion,” he added. The realty major on Thursday reported a 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25) to ₹61.12 crore, up from ₹41.2 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company’s revenue from operations fell by 25 per cent to ₹520.43 crore in Q4, from ₹694.36 crore in Q4FY24.