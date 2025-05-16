Zomato, Swiggy now levy rain surcharge on Gold, One premium users

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have started charging a rain surcharge to their premium subscribers, ending a previous exemption for Zomato Gold and Swiggy One members.

The fee, which typically ranges between ₹15 and ₹35, was earlier waived for premium users but applied to general customers. Both companies said the surcharge is intended to support delivery executives during adverse weather conditions, The Economic Times reported.

The shift comes as Zomato and Swiggy focus on improving profitability and narrowing operational losses.

Zomato Q4 FY25 results

Eternal Ltd (Zomato) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 77 per cent decline compared to the same period last fiscal year. The drop in net profit was primarily attributed to a significant rise in expenses, which grew by 63 per cent to ₹6,104 crore.

Also Read

Swiggy Q4 FY25 results

Meanwhile, Swiggy Limited reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,081.1 crore for Q4 FY25, widening by 95 per cent year-on-year from ₹554.7 crore. Sequentially, the net loss increased by 35.3 per cent from ₹799 crore. The growing losses were attributed to the expansion of Swiggy’s quick commerce business.

Market reaction

On Friday, Zomato and Swiggy shares rose following the announcement of the surcharge change. At 2:40 pm, Zomato was trading at ₹246.10 apiece, up 1.5 per cent, while Swiggy was trading at ₹321.90 apiece, registering a 1.8 per cent gain on the BSE.