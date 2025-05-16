IndusInd Bank may face hit to core profit and biz growth: Brokerages

IndusInd Bank to declare Q4 & FY25 earnings on May 21Private sector IndusInd Bank on Friday disclosed to the exchanges that it’s board of directors will meet on May 21 to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the bank, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 and will consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for FY25.
