Fire disrupts production at GSK Pharma's contract manufacturing site

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) on Friday informed the stock exchanges that a fire had occurred at one of its contract manufacturing facilities, causing a temporary disruption in production at the site.

While the exact location of the facility and the extent of the damage were not disclosed, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) that it is currently assessing the impact of the incident and is working closely with the site to resume operations at the earliest.

“We are assessing the impact and working closely with the site to expedite resumption of operations,” the company said in the exchange filing.

GSK Pharma is the Indian subsidiary of the UK-headquartered pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, with a portfolio spanning prescription medicines and vaccines in India.