Home / Companies / News / SJVN Green collaborates with Ocean Sun for new tech in green, clean energy

SJVN Green collaborates with Ocean Sun for new tech in green, clean energy

This MoU shall pave way for technology transfer and cooperation amongst the two countries, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
For this project, patented technological support shall be provided by Ocean Sun

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday said its green energy arm has inked an initial pact with Norwegian firm Ocean Sun for a membrane-based floating solar pilot project in India.

"Under the aegis of India-Norway Task Force for Energy, SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited today inked an MoU with Ocean Sun, Norway for collaboration in the field of new technologies in green and clean energy sector," a BSE filing said.

As per the MoU, SGEL shall develop and finance a pilot membrane-based floating solar project (about 2 MW) at a suitable location in India.

For this project, patented technological support shall be provided by Ocean Sun.

This MoU shall pave way for technology transfer and cooperation amongst the two countries, it added.

Once this pilot project succeeds, the two companies can look forward for expanding this technology on a large scale along the vast coast line in the southern part of India.

SJVN has aligned its shared vision with that of the Indian government's target of achieving 50 per cent energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Tata Power arm inks pact to build 43.75 MW solar project for Mukand Ltd

Under Sameer Nigam, PhonePe is transforming into a fintech behemoth

Sanofi loses $21 bn in market value after dropping 2025 profit target

Brokerages expect revenues to remain under pressure for Asian Paints

Amazon rallies on cloud recovery as it chases Microsoft for AI business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SJVN Ltdsolar plantSolar power plants

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story