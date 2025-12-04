Zaggle acquires Rivpe Technology for ₹97 cr to expand Rio.Money payments

Fintech firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has placed Rs 97 crore bet on consumer credit card and UPI-based payment solution provider Rivpe Technology with its 100 per cent acquisition, according to a regulatory filing.

Zaggle will acquire Rivpe for Rs 22 crore and invest Rs 75 crore in the latter's brand Rio.Money to support product enhancement and expansion of consumer payment offerings.

"We wish to inform you, the Board of Directors of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited at its meeting held today...approved ...acquisition of 81,429 Equity Shares and 16,407 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares for consideration up to Rs 22 crores from the existing shareholders of Rivpe Technology Private Limited (Rivpe), representing 100 per cent of issued and paid-up capital of Rivpe on a fully diluted basis," the filing said.