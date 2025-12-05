Home / Companies / News / ED attaches ₹1,120 cr fresh assets linked to Anil Ambani firms in PMLA case

ED attaches ₹1,120 cr fresh assets linked to Anil Ambani firms in PMLA case

The ED had earlier attached properties worth over ₹8,997 crore in the bank fraud cases related to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd

Anil Ambani
The total attachment in the case against the Reliance Group is now ₹10,117 crore | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth ₹1,120 crore as part of its money laundering probe against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, officials said.

Eighteen properties, including the Reliance Centre in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, fixed deposits, bank balance and shareholding in unqouted investments of Reliance Anil Ambani Group have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Another set of seven properties of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, two properties of Reliance Power Ltd, nine properties of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd, fixed deposits in the name of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd, Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Lt, Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd, Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Gamesa Investment Management Private Ltd and investments made in unquoted investment by Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Ltd and Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd have also been attached, they said.

The ED had earlier attached properties worth over ₹8,997 crore in the bank fraud cases related to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

The total attachment in the case against the Reliance Group is now ₹10,117 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateAnil AmbaniReliance GroupReliance InfrastructurePMLA casemoney laundering case

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

