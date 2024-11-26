SMFG bets big on South India for growth, special focus on Tier-III cities

Non-banking finance company SMFG India Credit has announced its focus on the South Indian market for future growth, with a special emphasis on Tier-III cities.

The entire southern market is a key area for SMFG India Credit and forms an integral part of the company’s expansion efforts, contributing 34 per cent to its total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 46,500 crore as of the first quarter of FY25. "The company’s decision to establish a robust presence in the region aligns with its mission to reach underserved communities, ensuring broader access to formal credit and promoting financial independence across diverse demographics in the region," said Swaminathan Subramanian, chief business officer, SMFG India Credit. The company recently inaugurated a new registered office in Chennai and launched its 1,000th branch in September.

The company has built a substantial presence across India, with a focus on Tier-II and rural regions, where 90 per cent of its branches are strategically located. "This emphasis aligns with the company’s mission to extend financial inclusion to under-penetrated areas. Over the past two years, SMFG India Credit has opened around 300 new branches in Tier-II cities and semi-urban areas. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to driving economic empowerment in these regions," Subramanian added.

The new office in Chennai spans 68,000 square feet and can accommodate over 730 employees. The facility is equipped with advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities, and enhanced connectivity through Chennai’s public transport network, fostering a more accessible, productive, and supportive environment for employees.

"SMFG India Credit views Tamil Nadu as one of its top three markets, both in terms of branch network and loan disbursements. The state’s progressive economic policies, combined with the ambitious Fintech City project, position Tamil Nadu as a rapidly growing hub for financial services," he said.

The new registered office strengthens SMFG India Credit’s ability to serve the southern market more effectively, especially given Tamil Nadu’s status as a top market with substantial branch coverage and loan distribution. Through this facility, SMFG India Credit aims to better execute its vision of empowering communities by providing enhanced access to formal credit, thereby supporting local economies and fostering financial independence.

"Our branch network across the country serves as a key enabler for fostering economic empowerment in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas. These touchpoints are integral to SMFG India Credit’s mission of driving financial inclusion, enabling aspirations, and enriching the communities we serve," Subramanian added. The company plans to penetrate deeper into emerging markets, creating opportunities for individuals and businesses traditionally excluded from formal financial services. "We see significant opportunities in the MSME and affordable housing sectors, as these areas align well with our goals of promoting sustainable economic growth and tapping into high-growth markets," he said.