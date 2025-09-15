SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for ₹740 cr project

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Monday signed a 30-year concession agreement with JSW Infrastructure Ltd for a Rs 740-crore project.

The agreement provides for reconstruction of berth 8 and installation of rail-mounted quay cranes (RMQC) at berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock under the Kolkata Dock System, to enable faster container cargo handling, supported by a 25-acre backup area, a statement said.

The concession has been awarded for 30 years, with the terminal projected to handle 5 lakh TEUs annually, it said.

SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman said the project reflects the port's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and trade facilitation in line with the Centre's vision of world-class ports.