Wipro partners CrowdStrike to launch AI-based CyberShield to boost security

IT major Wipro has expanded its partnership with US-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike to launch artificial intelligence (AI)-powered managed security service Wipro CyberShield MDR, the company announced on Monday.

The service is aimed at strengthening and simplifying cybersecurity for client companies.

The new service uses CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform to improve threat detection and response by combining AI, automation and real-time threat intelligence. It is designed to address the growing problem of fragmented security tools that overwhelm companies with alerts but fail to stop cyberattacks.

Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Ltd, said he expects the product will swiftly handle threats and ensure smooth operations at the global level.