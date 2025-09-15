Home / Companies / News / Wipro partners CrowdStrike to launch AI-based CyberShield to boost security

Wipro partners CrowdStrike to launch AI-based CyberShield to boost security

The service is aimed at strengthening and simplifying cybersecurity for client companies

Wipro
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
IT major Wipro has expanded its partnership with US-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike to launch artificial intelligence (AI)-powered managed security service Wipro CyberShield MDR, the company announced on Monday.
 
The service is aimed at strengthening and simplifying cybersecurity for client companies.
 
The new service uses CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform to improve threat detection and response by combining AI, automation and real-time threat intelligence. It is designed to address the growing problem of fragmented security tools that overwhelm companies with alerts but fail to stop cyberattacks.
 
Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Ltd, said he expects the product will swiftly handle threats and ensure smooth operations at the global level.
 
“Wipro’s CyberShield platform, powered by CrowdStrike’s AI-native product suites and strengthened by our security ecosystem, will help enterprises contain threats swiftly and ensure continuity of digital operations,” Buffomante said.
 
He added that the integrated platform approach enables AI-automated workflows, prevents lateral threat movement and eliminates potential security gaps that fragmented solutions often miss.
 
Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, highlighted that with the partnership, the company’s Falcon platform helps the security service with real-time threat detection and simplifies alerts to increase efficiency.
 
“Together, we’re simplifying operations across Wipro’s ecosystem of partners — reducing costs, accelerating time-to-value and giving customers the confidence to stay ahead of today’s adversaries,” Bernard said.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceWiprocybersecurity

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

