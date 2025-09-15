ICICI Prudential MF buys nearly 3% stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹49 cr

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday bought nearly a 3 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental for around Rs 49 crore through open market transactions.

After the stake buy, shares of Laxmi Dental rose 0.25 per cent to close at Rs 306.70 apiece on the NSE while the scrip of the company fell 0.93 per cent to settle at Rs 303.25 per piece on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE and NSE, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 8.62 lakh equity shares on the NSE and it acquired 7.38 lakh shares, representing a combined 2.91 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental.