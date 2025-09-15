Home / Companies / News / ICICI Prudential MF buys nearly 3% stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹49 cr

ICICI Prudential MF buys nearly 3% stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹49 cr

After the stake buy, shares of Laxmi Dental rose 0.25% to close at ₹306.70 apiece on the NSE while the scrip of the company fell 0.93% to settle at ₹303.25 per piece on the BSE

ICICI Prudential AMC
According to the bulk deal data on the BSE and NSE, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 8.62 lakh equity shares on the NSE and it acquired 7.38 lakh shares, representing a combined 2.91 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday bought nearly a 3 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental for around Rs 49 crore through open market transactions.

After the stake buy, shares of Laxmi Dental rose 0.25 per cent to close at Rs 306.70 apiece on the NSE while the scrip of the company fell 0.93 per cent to settle at Rs 303.25 per piece on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE and NSE, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 8.62 lakh equity shares on the NSE and it acquired 7.38 lakh shares, representing a combined 2.91 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental.

The combined transaction was valued around Rs 48.51 crore, and was executed at an average price of Rs 303 apiece, on the exchanges.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) offloaded a total of 11.16 lakh shares or 2.03 per cent stake in Laxmi Dental for Rs 33.82 crore.

After the stake sale, ADIA's holding in Laxmi Dental has come down to 1.15 per cent from 3.18 per cent.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 303-303.01 apiece on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Details of other sellers of Laxmi Dental's shares could not be ascertained on the exchanges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

