Ambani's Reliance raises nearly ₹21K crore in asset-backed securities

Divya Patil and Saikat Das

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group companies on Monday raised about 210 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) through asset-backed securities, people familiar with the matter said, making it one of the largest such deals in India this year.

About three-fourths of the issuance was bought by the country’s leading asset managers, including Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co., HDFC Asset Management Co., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. and SBI Funds Management Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not yet public.

The securities, known locally as pass-through certificates, were issued by three trusts — Radhakrishna Securitisation Trust, Shivshakti Securitisation Trust and Siddhivinayak Securitisation Trust — with maturities of about three, four and five years respectively, and carried an average coupon of 7.75%, the people said.