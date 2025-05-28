Home / Companies / News / Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank posts net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025

Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank posts net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025

The total business stood at Rs 41,234 crore, reflecting its growing role in the rural economy, according to a statement

Pvt banks see sequential fall in profit
In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank disbursed loans worth Rs 9,190 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025, on the back of increased lending activity and improved management practices.

The total business stood at Rs 41,234 crore, reflecting its growing role in the rural economy, according to a statement.

"The bank's net profit, which stood at Rs 32.82 crore in 2017, has now crossed Rs 100 crore -- registering a threefold increase.

"This remarkable growth highlights not only increased lending activity but also the impact of improved management practices and enhanced transparency," it added.

In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank disbursed loans worth Rs 9,190 crore.

By 2025, this figure has surged to Rs 23,061 crore under the Yogi government -- a testament to its effectiveness in economically empowering farmers and small entrepreneurs across the state.

Also Read

PM Modi to launch development projects worth over ₹70K cr across 4 states

Adityanath asks officials to be sensitive while resolving public issues

UP's project for revamping govt schools highlighted at NDA CMs' conclave

UP sees over 13,000 road accidents, nearly 7,700 deaths in 2025 so far

Hybrid vehicles complementing growth of EVs in India: HSBC report

The crop loan disbursements have also doubled to Rs 11,516 crore.

Additionally, 13 new branches of cooperative banks have been established, and PACS (primary agriculture credit societies) have been upgraded into multi-service centers, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung India executives seek to quash $81 million penalty over tax evasion

IndiGo to be 1st airline to commence operations from Navi Mumbai airport

BAT pares stake in ITC to 22.9%, relinquishes veto power in key move

TCS chief Krithivasan's pay package rises 4.6% to ₹26.5 crore for FY25

Adani Ports & SEZ likely to raise ₹5k crore through 15-yr bonds today

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradeshcooperative banks

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story