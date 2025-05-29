Sobha Q4 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to ₹40 cr, revenue up 62%

Real estate company Sobha Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased 481.7 per cent to ₹40.85 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it had reported a PAT of ₹7.02 crore for the same quarter of previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations rose by 62 per cent to ₹1,240.61 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported ₹762.86 revenue in the corresponding quarter of FY24. The company has proposed a dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director of Sobha, said, "The fourth quarter of 2024-25 reflected steady and encouraging progress for Sobha."
The company reported a significant 93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in Profit After Tax (PAT), rising from ₹49 crore in FY24 to ₹95 crore in FY25.
Revenue for FY25 grew by 29 per cent YoY to ₹4,163 crore, compared to ₹3,218 crore in FY24, with Q4 FY25 revenue witnessing a robust 61 per cent YoY growth over Q4 FY24.
Collections in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹1,785 crore, reflecting a 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase and a 7 per cent YoY growth, while total collections for FY25 reached ₹6,184 crore. Net debt was reduced substantially to ₹630 crore in the March quarter of FY25.
"With the real estate sector continuing to perform well, we see strong potential in the year ahead. The current financial year looks promising, with a robust pipeline of project launches and our planned entry into new cities," Nangineni said.
The company’s quarterly sales value reached ₹1,836 crore, reflecting a 32 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase.
The average price realization in FY25 rose by 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,412 per sq. ft.
Also Read
During Q4 FY25, the total sold area amounted to 1.56 million sq. ft, marking a 53 per cent QoQ growth.
The launched saleable area for FY25 increased by 25 per cent YoY, reaching 8.76 million sq. ft. However, total sales value for FY25 declined by 6 per cent YoY to ₹6,277 crore, compared to ₹6,644 crore in FY24.