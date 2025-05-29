Sobha Q4 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to ₹40 cr, revenue up 62%

Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director of Sobha, said, "The fourth quarter of 2024-25 reflected steady and encouraging progress for Sobha."

The company reported a significant 93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in Profit After Tax (PAT), rising from ₹49 crore in FY24 to ₹95 crore in FY25.

Revenue for FY25 grew by 29 per cent YoY to ₹4,163 crore, compared to ₹3,218 crore in FY24, with Q4 FY25 revenue witnessing a robust 61 per cent YoY growth over Q4 FY24.

Collections in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹1,785 crore, reflecting a 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase and a 7 per cent YoY growth, while total collections for FY25 reached ₹6,184 crore. Net debt was reduced substantially to ₹630 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

Real estate company Sobha Limited's profit after tax (PAT) increased 481.7 per cent to ₹40.85 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, it had reported a PAT of ₹7.02 crore for the same quarter of previous financial year.The company's revenue from operations rose by 62 per cent to ₹1,240.61 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported ₹762.86 revenue in the corresponding quarter of FY24.The company has proposed a dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.