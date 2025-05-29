Texmaco bags ₹140 cr order to supply multi-purpose wagons to Railways

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., a listed company under Adventz Group, has secured a fresh order worth ₹140.55 crore from the Ministry of Railways for supplying flat multi-purpose wagons.

The order is part of the government’s push to modernise and improve the country’s freight operations. With this order, Texmaco’s total order book has reached ₹7,115 crore.

The flat multi-purpose (FMP) wagons are designed to cater to several industries, supporting the movement of steel coils, containers, military vehicles, and Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) operations. The FMPs are built to meet the increasing needs of modern freight logistics, offering higher efficiency and adaptability.

They can also transport ISO containers (one 40-foot or two 20-foot units), enhancing the country’s cargo-handling capacity; trucks (loaded or empty) through RoRo methods, helping speed up freight movement; and military vehicles, ensuring quick and safe transport for defence needs.

Induction of the FMP wagon also ties into broader goals around sustainability and integrated transport. These wagons aim to modernise infrastructure and encourage greener freight solutions by supporting multi-modal transport. Their design helps cut down freight costs and delivery times.

"This latest order is a testament to India’s commitment to modernising its railway fleet with next-generation freight solutions," said Indrajit Mookerjee, vice chairman and executive director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. "With these versatile wagons, Texmaco is proud to contribute to the nation’s transportation infrastructure and economic progress."

"Texmaco remains dedicated to providing state-of-the-art railway solutions that enhance connectivity and streamline cargo movement across critical sectors such as defence, steel, and container logistics," said Sudipta Mukherjee, managing director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.

Texmaco operates across three segments — freight wagons, infra-rail and green energy, and electrical infra. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company runs seven manufacturing plants across West Bengal, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. It also has partnerships with firms like Wabtec and Touax to increase its footprint in international markets.