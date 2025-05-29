Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹1,801 cr, declares dividend

However, the two-wheeler manufacturer's revenue from operations increased by 8.5 per cent YoY to ₹12,204.49 crore in the Q4FY25, it had posted ₹11,249.80 crore revenue in the same quarter last year

The Board of Directors has approved and recommended a dividend of ₹210 per share, which represents 2,100 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share, for the financial year ending 31 March 2025
May 29 2025
Bajaj Auto consolidated profit after tax declined 10 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹1,801.85 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, against ₹2,011.43 crore in Q4FY24.
 
However, the two-wheeler manufacturer’s revenue from operations increased by 8.5 per cent YoY to ₹12,204.49 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹11,249.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company’s commercial vehicles and electric 3-wheelers continued to drive double-digit revenue growth.
 
The Board of Directors also approved and recommended a dividend of ₹210 per share, representing 2,100 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
 
For the quarter under review, EBITDA stood at ₹2,451 crore, marking a 6 per cent YoY increase, while the EBITDA margin was sustained at over 20 per cent for the sixth consecutive quarter.
 
Its Chetak scooter emerged as a standout performer for the quarter, with the phased rollout of the new 35 series accounting for 60 per cent of sales and doubling volumes year-on-year. The model achieved a market share of approximately 27 per cent by quarter-end, representing a gain of 14 per cent.
 
Export volumes rose by around 20 per cent YoY, with broad-based growth across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The company’s export revenue was tempered by the suspension of KTM exports, a precautionary measure to mitigate receivable risks amid KTM’s ongoing restructuring process.
 
Triumph motorcycle sales reached a new high of approximately 12,000 units for the quarter, effectively doubling from the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Aggressive expansion efforts, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, played a crucial role in extending reach and tapping into fresh demand, the company said.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company’s revenue crossed ₹50,000 crore for the first time, reflecting a 12 per cent annual increase. The growth was driven by record sales in both vehicles and spare parts.
 
Overall volumes grew by 7 per cent YoY, buoyed by strong domestic performance during the first half of financial year 2024-25. Although the second half witnessed a relatively softer domestic market, this was more than compensated by a robust rebound in export sales, demonstrating the company’s resilience and adaptability in response to changing market dynamics, a company statement said.
 
The company also reported an all-time high EBITDA of ₹10,101 crore, marking a 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year, while profit after tax surpassed ₹8,000 crore for the full fiscal.
First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

