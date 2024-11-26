Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

While the matter of discussion was not immediately clear, the visit comes as SoftBank eyes more artificial intelligence and technology bets in Asia's third-largest economy

Masayoshi SonPhotographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg
Indian shopping website OfBusiness, another firm SoftBank backs, is targeting a $1billion IPO in 2025. | File Photo: Bloomberg/Photographer: Toru Hanai
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

While the matter of discussion was not immediately clear, the visit comes as SoftBank eyes more artificial intelligence and technology bets in Asia's third-largest economy.

The source added that Son met Mukesh Ambani - India's richest man and chairman of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries - on Tuesday. The duo discussed potential artificial intelligence opportunities in India.

Son's final schedule could change, the source said. They did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

SoftBank, Reliance and Modi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SoftBank has reaped gains from successful listings of its backed companies, the most recent of which is food delivery firm Swiggy.

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils latest XUV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs

Infosys to give 90% bonus payouts to eligible employees for Q2 FY25

Arbitral tribunal rejects Zee Entertainment's claims against PSU RailTel

Alphabet arm gets CCI's clearance to acquire stake in Walmart's Flipkart

Moody's, Fitch revise rating outlook to negative on Adani group firms

Indian shopping website OfBusiness, another firm SoftBank backs, is targeting a $1 billion IPO in 2025 amid a boom in Indian primary markets.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajeev Misra's OneIM upsizes to $8 billion to enhance investments

SoftBank returns to quarterly profit with $7.7 bn gain, beats expectations

Ola Electric expands service by 30%; adds over 50 centres, 500 technicians

Arm Holdings to cancel licence agreement allowing Qualcomm to design chips

Japan's SoftBank to invest $500 mn in OpenAI's latest funding: Report

Topics :Narendra ModiSoftBankSoftbank GroupIndian market

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story