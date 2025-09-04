SoftBank cuts Ola Electric stake to 15.68% after offloading 2.15%

Japanese investment giant SoftBank has offloaded 2.15 per cent of its stake in Ola Electric Mobility through open market transactions, bringing its total stake down to 15.68 per cent.

SoftBank’s investment arm SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC disposed of an aggregate of 94.94 million shares in a series of disposals untaken between July 15 and September 2, Ola said in a BSE filing.

It, however, still holds 691.6 million shares in Ola Electric, making it the second largest shareholder in the company after founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

While the Japanese investor was offloading its stake in Ola, the company’s stock surged over 55 per cent in the past month. The rally, backed by strong trading volumes, was driven by positive technical indicators and the recent approval of its Gen 3 scooter portfolio under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Ola Electric Q1 results Ola Electric Mobility reported a wider net loss for the April–June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26) as revenues took a sharp hit. The company posted a consolidated loss of ₹428 crore, up 23 per cent from ₹347 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations nearly halved to ₹828 crore, compared with ₹1,644 crore in the same quarter last year. While cost-cutting efforts helped bring down total expenses by 42 per cent to ₹1,065 crore, they were not enough to offset the steep decline in sales.