Home / Companies / News / Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

The Reserve Bank of India cleared the deal in June, said Mahendra Nerurkar, Amazon's vice president for payments for emerging markets. The deal has been in the works since December

Amazon
Flipkart secured its non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence in April through its unit Flipkart Finance, allowing it to lend but not accept deposits. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amazon said on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Bengaluru-based non-bank lender Axio for an undisclosed amount, securing a direct lending licence in India.

The Reserve Bank of India cleared the deal in June, said Mahendra Nerurkar, Amazon's vice president for payments for emerging markets. The deal has been in the works since December.

Axio, a 12-year-old fintech lender, offers financial products and services to both retail consumers and small businesses, focusing on digital credit and money management solutions.

Through Axio, the world's largest online retailer plans to offer a variety of credit products on its platform, including loans on checkout and "multiple new destinations beyond Amazon," Nerurkar said without elaborating.

"(We are also looking at) inventing new credit products to serve the needs of our customers as well as small and medium businesses."

Most e-commerce platforms in India, including rival Flipkart, offer loans in partnership with banks and non-bank lenders. With a lending licence, Amazon will now be able to lend directly - a more lucrative model for the group.

Flipkart secured its non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence in April through its unit Flipkart Finance, allowing it to lend but not accept deposits.

Axio, which has tied up with Amazon since 2018 to offer credit and pay-later products, will continue operating as a separate business but become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon in India, Nerurkar said.

The firm had a loan book of around 22 billion rupee ($251.4 million) for the quarter ended June, said Gaurav Hinduja, a co-founder at Axio.

The deal will help Amazon expand its fintech operations in India, where it has secured approvals to issue payment wallets and sell insurance policies on its online marketplace.

Amazon Pay, its payments unit, was the ninth-largest player by volume on India's unified payments interface channel in July 2025, per data from National Payments Corporation of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance's refining margins projected to stay strong compared to PSU peers

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Qcom platform FirstClub Technology raises $23 mn in series A funding

Mother Dairy to pass on benefits of GST reduction to consumers: MD

Hinduja-backed IndusInd's new CEO Rajiv Anand seeks to cut risks in revamp

Topics :Amazonacquisitionfinance sector

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story