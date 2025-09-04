Qcom platform FirstClub Technology raises $23 mn in series A funding

Quick commerce platform FirstClub Technology announced on Tuesday it has raised $23 million in Series A funding. The round was led by returning investors Accel and RTP Global, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, 2am VC, Paramark Ventures, and Aditya Birla Ventures. The raise, closed within just three months of launch, values the company at ₹1,050 crore ($120 million).

The fresh capital will fuel expansion with 35 new clubhouses in the next six months, alongside the launch of multiple fulfilment formats such as cafés and daily subscriptions. FirstClub will also expand into new categories, including kids’ food, pet food, nutraceuticals, home care, gifting, and furnishings, curated through strategic partnerships with Indian and global brands.

Hiring will accelerate across engineering, operations, category, and marketing, with a focus on young graduates keen to shape the future of quality commerce in India, the company said. Similar to Costco’s model of delivering quality products at consistently fair prices, FirstClub, a member-only platform, adapts this approach for India by working with brands and manufacturers to deliver quality, affordable products. The curated selection helps consumers avoid choice fatigue and simplifies everyday shopping, so families can buy with confidence and peace of mind. “Quick commerce today is built for speed, not standards. At FirstClub, we’re changing that. Every product on our platform is tested, tasted, and vetted end to end—so when it comes to food, there are no compromises. We deliver everyday essentials that are not just fast, but products you can trust, accessible and affordable for every Indian household that refuses to compromise on quality. Our early momentum—with 2x average order values versus any other platform in the category, 60 per cent exclusive products, and high repeat rates—shows that India is ready for a new standard in retail,” said Ayyappan R, Founder and CEO of FirstClub.

Unlike conventional quick-commerce players, the platform has already banned more than 200 harmful additives, independently tests staples such as milk, ghee, and oils, and curates only those brands that meet the highest global standards, the company said. Since its Bengaluru launch in June 2025, FirstClub has expanded to four clubhouses (dark stores) in the city, onboarded more than 4,000 curated SKUs from marquee brands across packaged foods, fresh produce, bakery, dairy, and nutrition, and built a 185-member team and an in-house supply chain and technology stack. FirstClub is on track to service all of Bengaluru before Diwali, with more clubhouses to open in the coming weeks.

“India’s next wave of commerce will not be defined by speed alone, but by the assurance of quality and trust. Consumers are becoming increasingly discerning about what enters their homes, and that shift creates a massive opportunity to reimagine everyday retail,” said Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner at Accel. Nishit Garg, Partner at RTP Global, said, “In a world of overwhelming product choices and confusing ingredient labels, FirstClub is closing the trust gap for Indian consumers. Ayyappan’s leadership, deep operator experience, and category understanding are evident in the team’s early operational excellence and strong consumer love within just months of launch. We are excited to deepen our partnership.”