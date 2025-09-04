Mother Dairy to pass on benefits of GST reduction to consumers: MD

Mother Dairy on Thursday said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.

Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, " We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams." The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers.