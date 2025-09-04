Home / Companies / News / Mother Dairy to pass on benefits of GST reduction to consumers: MD

Mother Dairy to pass on benefits of GST reduction to consumers: MD

The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers

Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy
Manish Bandlish, managing director at Mother Dairy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Mother Dairy on Thursday said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.

Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, " We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams."  The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers.

"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.

Mother Dairy is committed to ensuring that the advantages of this reform are effectively passed on to the consumers, he assured.

"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.

The reduction in GST rates for a wide range of dairy products would create stronger market opportunities for farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GST RevampMother DairyDairy industry

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

