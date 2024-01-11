Some Maharashtra distributors to stop stocking of HUL's Taj Mahal tea

Some distributors in Maharashtra have decided to stop stocking Taj Mahal Tea of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) from Friday to protest the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major’s new margin structure.

A press note by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) said the Maharashtra Consumer Products Distributors Federation (MSCPDF) has asked the company that the basic margin be fixed at 5 per cent. The company reduced it to 3.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent last month in over 100 cities.

The distributors in the state also plan to stop stocking up on Kissan products from January 25 followed by Rin from February 10. This proposed action of not stocking these three products will continue till February 25.