ENGIE plans to invest Rs 17,200 cr to set up renewable projects in Gujarat

Pune-based ENGIE plans to invest Rs 17,200 crore for the development of 2.5 GW of renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

The company has signed a MoU with the Gujarat government in this regard at the ongoing 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These proposed projects are in addition to the ongoing development of a 400 MW solar project at Surendernagar in Gujarat, ENGIE said in a statement on Thursday.

"This MoU signifies an investment of Rs 17,200 crore along with creating 14,000 new jobs, reflecting ENGIE India's commitment to contributing to the region's socio-economic development," the company said.

Amit Jain, Country Manager, ENGIE India, said, "Through this cooperation with the government of Gujarat, our goal is to play a significant role in advancing the state's renewable energy sector and thereby making substantial contributions to India's overarching clean energy objectives."



The company is mainly into renewable power generation.