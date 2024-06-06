Home / Companies / News / Sony Pictures India elevates Jaideep Janakiram to lead international biz

Sony Pictures India elevates Jaideep Janakiram to lead international biz

Janakiram, formerly the Head of International Business (Americas), will replace Neeraj Arora, according to a statement from the company

Sony Pictures
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on Thursday announced the elevation of Jaideep Janakiram as the Head of International Business and Operations.

Janakiram, formerly the Head of International Business (Americas), will replace Neeraj Arora, according to a statement from the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He will now report to Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer of Distribution & International Business and Business Head of Sports Cluster.
 

Commenting on the development, Kaul said: "Janakiram has been an integral part of our team, demonstrating remarkable expertise and leadership. I am confident that our international business will continue to thrive and expand under his guidance".

Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Prime Video, Sony launch 'Sony Pictures - Stream' in India at Rs 399

We will find another opportunity in India post Zee merger collapse: Sony

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Changing colours of succession: India Inc is learning to deal with GenNext

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor backed Wonderchef eyes Rs 820 cr revenue in FY25

'Vedanta demerger gets approval from key creditors, including SBI'

Demand-supply imbalance will help ARR growth, says Vikram Oberoi

Hero MotoCorp to acquire additional 2.2% stake in Ather for Rs 124 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :sony pictures indiaSony PicturesSony Pictures Networks

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story