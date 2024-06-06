Sony Pictures India elevates Jaideep Janakiram to lead international biz

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on Thursday announced the elevation of Jaideep Janakiram as the Head of International Business and Operations.

Janakiram, formerly the Head of International Business (Americas), will replace Neeraj Arora, according to a statement from the company.

He will now report to Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer of Distribution & International Business and Business Head of Sports Cluster.



Commenting on the development, Kaul said: "Janakiram has been an integral part of our team, demonstrating remarkable expertise and leadership. I am confident that our international business will continue to thrive and expand under his guidance".

Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.