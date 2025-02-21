Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Sourav Ganguly aims to operationalise steel plant project in 18-20 months

Sourav Ganguly aims to operationalise steel plant project in 18-20 months

The much-hyped project is expected to witness an investment of Rs 2,500 crore to establish the 0.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant, an official said

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that the steel plant project being promoted by him in a partnership at Garbeta in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district is expected to be operational over the next 18-20 months.

The much-hyped project is expected to witness an investment of Rs 2,500 crore to establish the 0.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant, an official said.

"We're building the steel plant. But the problem is that everybody expects it to be ready in two months. But that doesn't happen realistically. Hopefully, we're looking at operations in the next 18-20 months," Ganguly said at an event.

"This will be our third and biggest plant. There are several clearances required, including environmental, pollution, and government approvals, which take time," he said.

The project was initially proposed at Salboni, but that didn't materialise and now the company has secured land at Garbeta, which is about 26 km from Salboni.

"It will be an 8 lakh tonne (0.8 MTPA) capacity plant. The project is coming up at Garbeta and not Salboni. Total investment is estimated at Rs 2500 crore," a senior official from the joint venture partner told PTI declining to be quoted.

Also Read

Sourav Ganguly's car meets with road accident, ex-cricketer escapes unhurt

WB courts gave 6 death sentences in last 6 months for crimes against girls

Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark draws flak from seers, leaders

Premium

Women, welfare, rural schemes: Budget sets tone for West Bengal polls

2 receive 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 2021 Bengal bomb blast case

Asked about Ganguly's stake in the project, officials said it would be "substantial", refusing to divulge details.

Ganguly, also a former chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCL) has partnered with Captain Steel, a TMT bar manufacturer for the greenfield steel project.

The steel company currently operates two plants with a combined capacity of 5 lakh tonnes.

With the addition of this greenfield facility, the total capacity will increase to 1.3 million tonnes, the official said  The project requires around 350 acres of land, and the acquisition process is ongoing.

Initially proposed at Salboni where JSW Group had proposed a mega integrated steel plant which fell apart due to lack of raw material linkages.

Ganguly first announced the steel project during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Spain in 2023.

Banerjee at the 2025 global investment summit earlier this month, on a lighter note, had mentioned that Ganguly is also transforming as an industrialist by planning a steel plant in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India critical pillar in our global advisory biz, says Rothschild & Co

Granules acquires Swiss firm for Rs 192 crore; forays into CDMO space

Govt should bring down stake in PSBs, says Bank of India MD & CEO

Bharti Airtel gets board nod to raise stake in Airtel Africa by up to 5%

Premium

Cyrus Mistry's ouster was Tata's biggest regret, says Thomas Mathew

Topics :West BengalSteel Industry

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story