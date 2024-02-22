Home / Companies / News / South Indian Bank approves Rs 1,151 cr rights issues to fund business

The rights issue would be priced at Rs 22 per fully paid-up share, including a Rs 21 premium per unit on application, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
South Indian Bank on Thursday said the board of the bank has approved a rights issue raise of up to Rs 1,151 crore to fund business growth.

The board has approved proposal for issuance of 5,231,85,254 rights issue on fully-paid up basis for an amount aggregating up to Rs 1,151.01 crores assuming full subscription with respect to rights equity shares, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The rights issue would be priced at Rs 22 per fully paid-up share, including a Rs 21 premium per unit on application, it said.

The rights issue opens on March 6 and closes on March 20, 2024, the private sector lender added.

Topics :South Indian BankSouth Indian Bank sharesrights issue

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

