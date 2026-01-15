South Indian Bank posts strong Q3, profit up 9% to ₹374 crore, NPAs fall

Private sector lender South India Bank on Thursday reported a 9.3 per cent rise in net profit to ₹374 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The Kerala-based lender had earned a net profit of ₹342 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to ₹3,003 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,780 crore in the year-ago period, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also rose to ₹2,518 crore from ₹2,379 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's operating profit improved to ₹584 crore from ₹529 crore in the December 2024 quarter.