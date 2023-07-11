Home / Technology / Tech News / Tata group closes in on deal to become India's first iPhone manufacturer

Tata group closes in on deal to become India's first iPhone manufacturer

Tata group is in talks to acquire Wistron's factory in Karnataka, which is potentially valued at over $600 million and employs over 10,000 workers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Group is close to signing an agreement to acquire Apple supplier Wistron's factory as soon as August, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. This would make India's largest conglomerate the first local company to move into the assembly of iPhones.

Wistron's factory in Karnataka is potentially valued at over $600 million and employs over 10,000 workers. It assembles the iPhone 14 model.

Wistron had earlier committed to supplying iPhones worth $1.8 billion from the factory this year. It had also planned to triple the workforce at the plant. These commitments will now be honoured by the Tata Group, Bloomberg said.

This is expected to add momentum to Apple's efforts to diversify its production away from China. Apart from Wistron, Apple's key suppliers in India are Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp.

Apple has recently stepped up its efforts to diversify away from China amid rising tensions between China and the US, and coronavirus-related restrictions.

Also Read: Apple may shift 18% of iPhone production in India by FY25: Bank of America

Earlier, a report by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said that Apple exported iPhones worth Rs 10,000 crore from India in May. It was the first brand to achieve this milestone in India. In the first two months of 2023-24 (FY24) alone, iPhone exports from India stand at over Rs 20,000 crore ($2.4 billion). In the same period last year, India exported Apple phones worth Rs 9,066 crore.

According to the report, Apple accounts for 80 per cent of all smartphone exports from India. The rest 20 per cent is shared by Samsung and some other brands.

The Tata Group sells several products in India ranging from salt to technology services. Of late, it has also sought inroads into electronics production and e-commerce. It already makes chassis for iPhones from its factory in Tamil Nadu. 

Also Read

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

After Qualcomm, MediaTek announces 5G chip for mainstream devices: Details

Nothing Phone 2 launch today: Expected specifications, price and more

Odisha Television introduces Lisa, India's first AI news presenter

Uber app glitch costs US couple $29,994 for a ride in Costa Rica

Tracking the sun with automation for efficiency in solar power production

Topics :Tim CookTata groupiPhoneWistronsmartphones

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story