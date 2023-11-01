Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet inducts 5 leased Boeing 737, three 737 Max aircraft into its fleet

SpiceJet inducts 5 leased Boeing 737, three 737 Max aircraft into its fleet

The airline had on June 9 said that it would induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet to cater to the increased passenger demand

ANI General News
The airline had on June 9 said that it would induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet to cater to the increased passenger demand

SpiceJet on Wednesday inducted five leased Boeing 737s, including three 737 Max aircraft, into its fleet.

"SpiceJet is delighted to announce the induction of five leased Boeing 737s (including 3 737 MAX aircraft) into its fleet today," the airline said in a statement.

Today's induction comes shortly after the introduction of three leased Boeing 737s (including 1 737 MAX), reinforcing SpiceJet's determination to expand and diversify its flight services, the airline said further in its statement.

The introduction of these aircraft will help the airline launch several exciting new flight routes and services, it added.

An announcement in this regard was made by SpiceJet in June this year.

The airline had on June 9 said that it would induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet to cater to the increased passenger demand. It had signed a lease agreement for the ten planes joining the fleet in September 2023.

"We will be inducting ten B737 aircraft between September-October 2023. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet had said in a statement.

SpiceJet operates about 250 daily flights to 48 destinations within India and to international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft including Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s. SpiceJet was launched in May 2005.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

