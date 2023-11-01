Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal to take 20% cut in fixed salary

Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal to take 20% cut in fixed salary

Earlier this year, Munjal decided to separate the roles of the Chairman & CEO and appoint a CEO for the company, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said its board has approved a 20 per cent reduction in the fixed salary of Chairman Pawan Munjal following his request.

Earlier this year, Munjal decided to separate the roles of the Chairman & CEO and appoint a CEO for the company, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

"Following this transition, he has now volunteered to reduce his fixed salary by 20 per cent. The same was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting today (November 1) following the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee," it added.

The updated remuneration of the executive chairman will be effective January 1, 2024, the company said.

According to the company's annual report for 2022-23, Munjal's remuneration was Rs 99.55 crore in the fiscal.

In March this year, Hero MotoCorp announced the elevation of Niranjan Gupta as the new CEO from Chief Financial Officer, Head - Strategy and M&A, and assumed the new role with effect from May 1, 2023.

Munjal continued as Executive Chairman and Whole-Time Director on the company's board.

Also Read

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

HDFC Bank revises Regalia CC lounge access program, to depend on spending

Tariffs need to go up, industry should become viable: Airtel CEO Vittal

SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore via Tier-II bonds at 7.81% coupon rate

Tata Consumer to merge 3 subsidiaries to reduce compliance requirements

Kia India sales jumps 4.4% at 24,351 units on positive festive season view

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hero MotoCorppaychecksalary

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story