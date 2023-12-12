SpiceJet's board approves raising Rs 2,250 crore from 64 investors

SpiceJet's board approved, on Tuesday, the raising of Rs 2,250 crore in fresh capital from 64 entities, including financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and private investors, through the issuance of equity shares and warrants.

The airline has been facing a cash crunch for the past several quarters. It is also dealing with multiple court cases regarding money owed to former owner Kalanithi Maran, financial services firm Credit Suisse, aircraft lessors, and engine lessors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Tuesday, the airline reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 449.04 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24, reflecting a 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease in the net loss.

“The July-September quarter has historically been a challenging period for the aviation industry. This year, the challenges were further compounded by elevated fuel prices, impacting operational costs," the airline's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, stated.

In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the airline said it will issue 320 million shares and 130 million warrants to the 64 investors -- which include Elara India Opportunities Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund, Mahapatra Universal Limited, Nexus Global Fund, Prabhudas Lilladher, and Resonance Opportunities Fund -- to raise Rs 2,250 crore. The issue price would be Rs 50 per equity share/warrant.

Singh stated that this fundraise will strengthen the airline's financial position, enhance its operational capabilities, and help it in settling outstanding dues. On Tuesday evening, the airline had a market capitalisation of Rs 3,971 crore. Ajay Singh and his related entities own 56.53 per cent shares in SpiceJet, and it is unclear how their shareholding will change once the equity/warrant issuance to 64 entities is approved by the airline's existing shareholders.

The airline has been using various avenues to raise cash. In the financial year 2022-23, the airline raised Rs 449.8 crore under the central government's emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS). The airline has received an additional Rs 541.3 crore under the ECLGS in the financial year 2023-24, it informed on Tuesday.

The carrier also informed that it has received a non-binding term sheet from a potential investor and the airline is considering this avenue too to raise more fresh capital.

The airline is currently operating about 1,430 flights per week, which are 23 per cent fewer services compared to a year ago, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline has been posting annual losses since the financial year 2018-19. Last year, the airline posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,513 crore.

In August, Singh himself infused Rs 494.1 crore in the airline, and his entities were issued fresh equity and warrants in return. A few days later, aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners acquired a 5.91 per cent stake in the airline at Rs 48 a share. The lessor got the shares after converting its existing outstanding dues of $28.16 million.

Various aircraft and engine lessors have filed an insolvency application against SpiceJet at the National Company Law Tribunal over non-payment of dues.

Credit Suisse and SpiceJet have been embroiled in a legal conflict since 2015 concerning outstanding debts of approximately $24 million. In August 2022, both parties informed the Supreme Court that they had come to an agreement. In March this year, Credit Suisse initiated a contempt case against Singh and the airline, asserting that they had not honoured their payment obligations as outlined in the settlement terms. In September, the airline paid $1.5 million to Credit Suisse following a Supreme Court directive.

Singh's dispute with Maran traces its origins back to 2015 when Maran sold his 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet for a meagre sum of Rs 2.

In 2016, Maran took the matter to the Delhi High Court, alleging that the airline had breached their sale agreement by failing to issue him share warrants and preference shares. In response, the court, in 2017, directed the airline to deposit approximately Rs 579 crore and encouraged both parties to resolve the matter through arbitration. In 2018, an arbitration tribunal ruled in Maran’s favour, awarding him approximately Rs 579 crore plus interest.

On May 29 this year, the high court ordered SpiceJet to pay the interest of approximately Rs 380 crore to Maran. However, on July 7, the Supreme Court rejected SpiceJet’s request for an extension to make the payment of approximately Rs 380 crore to Maran and his company, Kal Airways. On July 10, Kal Airways firmly stated there was no possibility of an “amicable” settlement with SpiceJet and demanded that the airline adhere to the court’s order to pay the interest. The airline paid Rs 100 crore owed to Maran.