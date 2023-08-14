SpiceJet's Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 197.6 cr after Rs 6.2 cr loss last qtr

Low-cost airline SpiceJet reported a net profit of Rs 197.6 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), a significant turnaround from the net loss of Rs 6.2 crore recorded on a consolidated basis in the previous quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23).

The surge in net profit can be attributed to a 17 per cent reduction in the company's total expenses, which dropped from Rs 2,504.7 crore in Q4FY23 to Rs 2,069 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Furthermore, the carrier achieved a 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its operating expenses, encompassing aviation turbine fuel (ATF), aircraft lease rentals, airport charges, and other costs. The airline's operating expenses for Q1FY24 amounted to Rs 707.8 crore, a significant drop from Rs 1,002.9 crore in Q4FY23.

There was also a 9.2 per cent QoQ dip in total income, which decreased from Rs 2,498.5 crore in Q4FY23 to Rs 2,266.8 crore in Q1FY24.

Over the course of a year, the airline managed to trim its losses from Rs 1,744 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,512.9 crore in FY23. During the same period, total income saw a robust 29.7 per cent increase, climbing from Rs 7,630.5 crore in FY22 to Rs 9,897 crore in FY23. Simultaneously, expenses surged by 22.7 percent, rising from Rs 9,297.3 crore in FY22 to Rs 11,410 crore in FY23.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at SpiceJet, expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance, highlighting the dedication of the team and the support from customers. Singh also confirmed a contribution of INR 500 crore into the company to enhance its growth, including the revival of grounded planes, fleet strengthening, and cargo operation expansion.

The company revealed that it has received disbursements of Rs 302.3 crore under the central government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) until March 2023, and an additional Rs 341.2 crore under the same scheme by the end of Q1FY24.

SpiceJet also disclosed plans for issuing fresh equity/equity warrants to the promoter group amounting to Rs 500 crore. The company is considering raising fresh capital through eligible securities, with a portion of the funds allocated for maintaining its grounded fleet. The airline aims to bring 25 of its planes back into service. In August this year, SpiceJet is scheduled to operate 1,266 flights per week, a 41.5 percent decrease from the previous year, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

However, the auditor, Walker Chandiok and Co, highlighted that the company's accumulated losses have led to the complete erosion of its net worth, amounting to Rs 7,274.7 crore.

The auditor also pointed out material uncertainties such as adverse foreign exchange rates, fuel prices, pricing pressures, and liabilities arising from litigation settlements, which cast doubt on the company's ability to sustain its business in the future.

As of August 1, 26 out of SpiceJet's 62 planes are grounded, primarily due to the challenge of making timely payments to aircraft lessors. In May, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued a notice to SpiceJet following a petition by aircraft lessor Aircastle (Ireland), which sought insolvency resolution proceedings against the airline due to unpaid dues.

Further compounding SpiceJet's challenges, other lessors like Wilmington Trust moved to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline for non-payment of dues.

Additionally, the airline faced legal demands from Kal Airways and its promoter Kalanithi Maran, who sought weekly payments of 50 percent of the daily revenue collection from SpiceJet. As of August 3, the amount owed by the airline to Maran stood at Rs 393 crore.

In an attempt to secure its financial stability, SpiceJet sought shareholder approval for aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners to acquire a 5.91 per cent stake in the airline at Rs 48 per share. This stake will be granted upon conversion of Carlyle's existing outstanding dues worth $28.16 million. SpiceJet had previously restructured $100 million outstanding dues to Carlyle, resulting in the lessor acquiring a 7.5 per cent stake in the airline.

The release of SpiceJet's Q4FY23 and Q1FY23 results was postponed to a later date due to the company's inability to fully complete the agenda items during its August 11 board meeting.