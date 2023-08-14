Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

OHM India is envisaged to operate in transportation, logistics operation and management and eMaaS

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will fully acquire OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd from OHM International Mobility Ltd and will invest Rs 300 crore into the acquired entity.

OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd (OHM India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OHM International Mobility Ltd UK (OHM UK) and the promoter, Hinduja Automotive Ltd, directly holds 20 per cent and indirectly through other subsidiaries holds 43.23 per cent in OHM UK, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is a part of the company's EV strategy to engage in the business of eMaaS (e-Mobility as a Service). This would likely result in enhancing the operational efficiency and synergy, it added.

OHM India is envisaged to operate in transportation, logistics operation and management and eMaaS.

"The company also proposes to infuse fresh equity or preference capital of up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches into OHM India for its business requirements," Ashok Leyland said.

OHM India has a paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh. The cost of acquisition is Rs 10 per share. The acquisition value is at par based on a valuation done by an independent valuer, the filing said.

OHM India was incorporated on March 8, 2021 in India to carry out the business of eMaaS. It is yet to commence operations, the company said.

Also Read

EV financing platform Ohm raises Rs 3 cr in funding led by Antler India

Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary

Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Akasa Air widens gap with SpiceJet in domestic passenger market share

Sify Technologies to invest Rs 3,000 crore to expand data centres in India

Agri-food startup 'Farmers Fresh Zone' receives recognition from UN

Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit down 22% to Rs 26 cr, revenue at Rs 124 cr

Penguin Random House announces imprint for publishing in Indian languages

Topics :Electric VehiclesAshok LeylandacquisitionHinduja Group

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikely

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story