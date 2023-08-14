Sify Technologies to invest Rs 3,000 crore to expand data centres in India

Sify Technologies is embarking on a Rs 3,000 crore investment to expand its data centre capacity across India over the next five years, according to a top executive at the company. Currently, Sify operates with just over 100 MW of data centre capacity through its 11 facilities spread across six Indian cities: Mumbai, NCR region, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The company is setting its sights on adding an impressive 350 MW of capacity in the coming years.

Presently, three greenfield data centre projects are in the process of construction, boasting a combined design capacity of nearly 200 MW. The first of these, with a capacity of around 38 MW, is projected to be operational by October of this year. The remaining two projects, located in Noida and Chennai, each boasting a design capacity of 80 MW, are expected to come online by the end of this financial year.

The demand for data centres in India is being fueled by key factors such as data localization and cost efficiency. M.P. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO of Sify, emphasized, "There is no point for content which is consumed in India to get hosted somewhere else where it goes all the way and comes back every time. The data should be localized."

Of Sify’s capacity, two-thirds serve hyper scalers, while the remaining third is allocated to enterprise clients. The banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) sector leads the demand for Sify’s data centres, closely followed by verticals including e-commerce, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and retail. "All of these segments, including the government, are driving a significant portion of the consumption in the country," stated Vijay Kumar.

India's data centre market is thriving as enterprises transition to the cloud, prompting increased investments in hyperscale data centres. According to Nasscom, global data centre market investments are projected to reach $200 billion annually by 2025, and India is expected to secure a share in this growth, with investments in the country forecasted to reach approximately $5 billion per annum by 2025.

As of March 31, Sify reported a revenue of Rs 3,340.40 crore, marking a 24 per cent increase from the previous year. Among the total revenues, 30% derives from its data centre colocation services, 30% from its digital services, and 40% from its network services.

Sify's journey began in 1998 as India’s inaugural internet service provider, overseeing about 6,000 cyber cafes nationwide. However, with the rise of new technologies, major global internet giants like Google and Yahoo emerged, prompting Sify to shift its trajectory around 2012 to become an enterprise IT infrastructure and services company.

In the Indian market, Sify faces competition from players such as NTT Global, CtrlS, STT Global Data Centres, and Nxtra by Airtel. NTT Global boasts 16 facilities across India with a total capacity of around 204 MW. CtrlS operates ten data centres in India across five cities, boasting a combined capacity of about 120 MW. STT currently manages 24 data centres spanning nine cities with a total capacity of 250 MW, while Nxtra by Airtel manages 12 large and 120 edge data centres with an aggregate capacity of approximately 200 MW.