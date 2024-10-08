SpiceJet to add 10 aircrafts by next month; first plane induction on Oct 10

Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will enhance its fleet by another 10 aircraft by next month with the first plane set to be inducted on October 10. Seven of these aircraft will be acquired on lease, while three previously grounded ones are being reintroduced, SpiceJet said in a release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Gurugram-headquartered airline has only 19 aircraft in operations while as many as 36 planes were on grounded as of October 8 according to the live aircraft fleet tracking website, Planespotter.net. The announcement comes on the back of SpiceJet securing Rs 3,000 crore fresh capital infusion through QIP late last month.

The airline will receive an additional Rs 736 crore from a previous funding round, further bolstering its financial stability and growth trajectory.

SpiceJet said it has already signed agreements for the leased aircraft, with the full induction of all seven planes expected by November 15.

More From This Section

Two of these leased aircraft have already arrived in India and are scheduled for immediate induction, the airline said, adding that it will also operationalise its grounded planes in phases, with the first three set to re-enter service before the end of November.

"This addition (of 10 aircraft) is crucial as we continue to meet the growing demand for air travel while strengthening our operational capabilities," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.