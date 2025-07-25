Spring House Workspaces starts 28k sq ft co-working hub in Saket, Delhi

Co-working firm Spring House Workspaces has opened a new centre at Saket in South Delhi comprising 28,000 sq ft area to meet demand from corporates.
The centre, located at Southern Park Mall in Saket, can accommodate 450 seats.
Mukul Pasricha, Founder & CEO of Spring House Workspace, noted that the demand for managed flexible workspaces is rising from enterprises of all sizes.
The company has more than 20 centres across Delhi-NCR covering more than 8 lakh sq ft of office space.
Co-working operators have leased 2.6 million square feet office space during the April-June quarter across seven major cities against 1.3 million square feet in the year-ago period, according to real estate consultant Vestian.
These operators take space from real estate developers and individual property owners to establish co-working centres and then the workspaces are sub-leased to corporates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
