Spring House Workspaces starts 28k sq ft co-working hub in Saket, Delhi

Co-working firm Spring House Workspaces has opened a new centre at Saket in South Delhi comprising 28,000 sq ft area to meet demand from corporates.

The centre, located at Southern Park Mall in Saket, can accommodate 450 seats.

Mukul Pasricha, Founder & CEO of Spring House Workspace, noted that the demand for managed flexible workspaces is rising from enterprises of all sizes.

The company has more than 20 centres across Delhi-NCR covering more than 8 lakh sq ft of office space.

Co-working operators have leased 2.6 million square feet office space during the April-June quarter across seven major cities against 1.3 million square feet in the year-ago period, according to real estate consultant Vestian.