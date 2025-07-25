Home / Companies / News / Rani Kapur seeks Sona Comstar AGM delay, flags concerns over Sunjay's death

Rani Kapur, former chairperson of Sona Comstar and wife of late industrialist Dr Surinder Kapur, has written to the company’s Board of Directors and shareholders demanding an immediate deferment of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for July 25. She cited the recent and sudden demise of her son, Sunjay Kapur, as a period of deep mourning for the family and an inappropriate time for crucial corporate decisions, reported news agency ANI.
 
Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar and former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12.

 

Rani Kapur questions son Sunjay’s death 

In a detailed letter, Rani Kapur questioned the circumstances of her son Sunjay Kapur’s death, alleging it was being wrongly described as a simple cardiac arrest and calling the situation “far more troubling” than reported. ANI quoted her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar as saying, “For my client, as a mother, it’s deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn’t match the headlines. She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged,” Gaggar said.
 

Alleges coercion, denial of access to key records 

Rani Kapur has alleged that shortly after Sunjay’s death, she was coerced into signing documents without being informed of their contents. She stated that she has been denied access to accounts and key company records since then. 
 

Rani Kapur warns against unilateral board moves 

By her late husband’s will, Rani Kapur is the sole beneficiary of his estate and the majority shareholder in the Sona Group. In her letter, she raised concerns about “certain individuals” allegedly misrepresenting themselves as agents of the Kapur family and attempting to push board appointments without her knowledge or approval. She said, “I have not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the Board or represent me in any capacity,” reported ANI.
 

Calls for AGM delay, flags long-term impact of resolutions 

Kapur cautioned that the resolutions proposed for the AGM could carry long-term implications and emphasised that such decisions must not be taken without her involvement or full transparency. She requested the Board to defer the meeting by at least two weeks to allow time for a thorough review of all relevant matters. 
 
She further noted that any move to proceed without her participation would indicate a conscious decision detrimental to both the company and the family. A copy of her letter has also been sent to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Advocate Gaggar confirmed the contents of the letter to ANI and mentioned that while his client is not currently initiating legal proceedings, she reserves all her rights. He emphasised that the request to postpone the AGM was to ensure that all facts are considered and transparency is upheld before any key decisions are made.

