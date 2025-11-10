Home / Companies / News / Sri Lotus Developers' Q2 results: Net profit declines 8% to ₹46.2 crore

Sri Lotus Developers' Q2 results: Net profit declines 8% to ₹46.2 crore

The company's revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹176.11 crore, up 43.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Its total expenses stood at ₹126.58 crore, up almost 120 per cent Y-o-Y

In H1FY26, the company's revenue declined 2.46 per cent to ₹237.42 crore, while its profit dipped 20.66 per cent to ₹71.76 crore.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Mumbai-based real estate developer Sri Lotus Developers’ profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) declined 8.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹46.2 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹176.11 crore, up 43.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Its total expenses stood at ₹126.58 crore, up almost 120 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q2FY26 stood at ₹50 crore.
 
Sri Lotus Developers reported a Y-o-Y increase of 126 per cent in its pre-sales for Q2FY26. Pre-sales stood at ₹257 crore, driven by The Arcadian (Juhu) and Amalfi (Versova) — both of which witnessed strong customer response, with bookings of ₹92 crore and ₹38 crore, respectively, within the first week of launch, according to the company.
 
Further, the company’s collections during the quarter under review stood at ₹106 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
For the first half of the financial year 2026 (H1FY26), the company’s pre-sales stood at ₹319 crore, up 50 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, collections during the same period increased 4 per cent to ₹175 crore. The company has guided pre-sales of ₹1,100–1,300 crore for FY26. 
 
In H1FY26, the company’s revenue declined 2.46 per cent to ₹237.42 crore, while its profit dipped 20.66 per cent to ₹71.76 crore.
 
Anand Pandit, chairperson and managing director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, said, “We continue to strengthen our presence across our core micro-markets while simultaneously expanding in newer precincts such as Bandra and Prabhadevi. We are in active discussions with multiple societies and expect to conclude more additions in H2FY26.”
 
The combined gross development value of the company’s ongoing and upcoming pipeline stands at ₹13,000–14,000 crore. “With a robust pipeline, a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of ₹851 crore as of September 2025, and sustained demand for premium redevelopment in our key markets, we remain confident of achieving our targets and continuing this growth trajectory in the quarters ahead,” Pandit added.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew 187.2 per cent, while its profit grew 80.2 per cent.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

