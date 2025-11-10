Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre aiming for 20% export share in 5 years: CMD Raghupati Singhania

JK Tyre aiming for 20% export share in 5 years: CMD Raghupati Singhania

Company eyes growth in Europe, South America and Africa as Mexico output offsets US trade curbs

RAGHUPATI SINGHANIA, chairman and managing director, JK Tyre & Industries
premium
RAGHUPATI SINGHANIA, chairman and managing director, JK Tyre & Industries
Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JK Tyre & Industries is aiming to raise the share of exports in its total sales revenue to around 20 per cent over the next five years from the current 14 per cent by expanding its presence in relatively untapped markets such as Europe, its chairman and managing director, Raghupati Singhania, said on Monday.
 
Moreover, he said the recent 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US government on Indian tyre exports is “causing a disaster”, but noted that JK Tyre has mitigated the impact by routing a large part of its US-bound shipments through its plants in Mexico. He added that the company has also diversified the remaining exports from India to other global markets.
 
The company has 11 manufacturing plants — nine in India and two in Mexico. “The US tariff on Indian exports, at the moment, is causing disaster. I wish some kind of trade agreement materialises sooner rather than later. Therefore, exports from India to the US have become very uncompetitive. But we have — as a company — adopted a strategy of sending more tyres from our Mexico plants to the US. Our exports from India have been diverted to other markets, including Europe,” Singhania said.
 
He said a “good chunk” of the company’s exports that earlier went from India to the US has now been replaced by shipments from its plants in Mexico.
 
Singhania was speaking to Business Standard on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s “embedded smart tyres” for the passenger vehicle segment, which feature built-in sensors that monitor air pressure, temperature and potential air leaks in real time. The tyres have been developed in-house and are manufactured at the company’s Banmore facility in Madhya Pradesh. 
 
On export expansion, he said, “We are aiming for the exports’ share in total revenue to reach 20 per cent in the next five years... We are setting up some capacities dedicated for exports.”
 
“We are looking at three areas. One is Europe — we are working hard on it. We have developed special products for Europe; the European tyre is different, so we have to redesign the tyre and make a completely different product for that market. The second big market, where we are present but want to expand further, is South America. The third is the Middle East and Africa,” he said.
 
Singhania said raw material prices have remained largely stable in recent months and are expected to stay range-bound in the near future. He attributed this to stability in global crude oil prices, noting that more than 60 per cent of the company’s raw materials are derived from oil. With crude prices holding steady, he added, JK Tyre does not anticipate any major volatility in input costs.
 
From September 22, the GST on new tyres for cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks and buses was cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, and on tractor tyres and tubes from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
 
When asked about the impact of this cut, Singhania said the move had led to a sharp rise in demand immediately after the announcement. “Certainly, on the 22nd of September, there was a huge spurt of demand, no doubt. But that is pent-up demand, which lasts 10 days, 15 days,” he said.
 
He added that both September and October witnessed strong tyre sales following the reduction in GST. However, he cautioned that it remains to be seen “how it peters out going forward”.
 
According to him, the broader impact of the rate cut could be positive over the longer term. He said that “overall demand for various products, including tyres, will go up” as people’s purchasing power improves and affordability increases across consumer goods due to price adjustments. While some industries may currently be experiencing a dip in demand, Singhania expressed optimism that “overall economic activity will improve” over the next six months.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPIT Q2 profit falls 17% to ₹169 crore on JV losses, revenue up 8%

Premium

Glenmark gets China approval for Ryaltris nasal spray for allergies

Glenmark's Ryaltris nasal spray gets China approval for allergic rhinitis

IPO-bound Wakefit in expansion mode; plans to open 117 new stores by FY28

Razorpay hires Google veteran Rambadran to lead engineering, AI innovation

Topics :Company & Industry NewsIndustry NewsJK Tyre

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story