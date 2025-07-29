Sri Lotus Developers raises ₹237 crore from anchor investors for IPO

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has raised ₹237 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

The company allocated approximately 1.58 crore equity shares at ₹150 per share on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, to anchor investors.

Some of the institutions that participated in the anchor round include Tata Mutual Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Samsung India Mid & Small Focus Securities Master Investment Trust, Nuvama Asset Management Limited, HSBC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited, Nomura Singapore Limited, and Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Out of the total 1.58 crore equity shares allocated to the anchor investors, about 53 lakh equity shares were allocated to three domestic mutual funds through a total of four schemes, accounting for 33.76 per cent of the total anchor book size. Additionally, the IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares, raising up to ₹792 crore, with no offer-for-sale component. The price band for the offer has been determined at ₹140–₹150 per equity share. At the top end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹7,331 crore. The company aims to use the net proceeds of the issue to invest in its subsidiaries, part-funding the development and construction costs of its ongoing projects, and for general corporate purposes.