Delhi HC to hear Nayara's plea for service restoration from Microsoft

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear oil refining and marketing company Nayara Energy’s plea against Microsoft Corporation (India), in which the former alleges that the global software giant abruptly and unilaterally suspended essential services without any prior warning.

Nayara, which is backed by Russian investment, has moved the court seeking an interim injunction and immediate restoration of services to protect its rights and ensure continued access to crucial digital systems. According to Nayara, Microsoft did not discuss or notify the company before cutting off services.

“They (lawyers for Nayara) have submitted that due to the unilateral decision taken by the respondent (Microsoft), whereby they have stopped providing services to the petitioner, the petitioner is immensely prejudiced,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted in his order.