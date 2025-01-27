Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho CEO; Shailesh Kumar Davey to succeed

Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho CEO; Shailesh Kumar Davey to succeed

In the surprise move, Vembu also added that he will be taking charge as the chief scientist of the company, overseeing the research and development division

Shailesh Kumar Davey, co-founder, new CEO of Zoho Corporation
Shailesh Kumar Davey, co-founder, new CEO of Zoho Corporation
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai-headquartered software development major Zoho Corporation's chief executive officer (CEO) Sridhar Vembu on Monday announced that his co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will take over as the new group CEO soon.
 
Vembu also added that he will be taking charge as the chief scientist of the company, in charge of the research and development (R&D) division. “I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as chief scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO,” said Vembu in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
 
Currently, Davey is the vice president of engineering at ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corp. Before being part of Zoho Corp, he had worked at Tata-IBM for a year on networking-related projects. At Zoho Corp, he has designed and developed the Rapid Application development tool to meet the needs of the Network Management Market.
 
He has led teams to deliver Network Management-related frameworks and applications to Device Vendors/OEM markets. Currently, he is working on large scale data handling problems and is involved in the implementation of engineering processes across the organisation.
 
Davey has a Bachelor in Technology (BTech) degree in metallurgy from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), 1992. He also reportedly has done his Master in Technology (MTech) in industrial management from IIT Madras.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The Body Shop eyes Rs 1,100 crore revenue in India within 3-5 years

NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against HUL, cites pre-existing dispute

Petronet LNG Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 25.6% to Rs 901 crore

ITC hotels to list on stock exchanges on Jan 29 after split: NSE circular

Auto parts firm Sundram Fasteners Q3 net profit flat at Rs 131 crore

Topics :Zoho CorporationCEOSoftware developmentChennai

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story