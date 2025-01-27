Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho CEO; Shailesh Kumar Davey to succeed

Chennai-headquartered software development major Zoho Corporation 's chief executive officer (CEO) Sridhar Vembu on Monday announced that his co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will take over as the new group CEO soon. Vembu also added that he will be taking charge as the chief scientist of the company, in charge of the research and development (R&D) division. “I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as chief scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO,” said Vembu in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Currently, Davey is the vice president of engineering at ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corp. Before being part of Zoho Corp, he had worked at Tata-IBM for a year on networking-related projects. At Zoho Corp, he has designed and developed the Rapid Application development tool to meet the needs of the Network Management Market.

He has led teams to deliver Network Management-related frameworks and applications to Device Vendors/OEM markets. Currently, he is working on large scale data handling problems and is involved in the implementation of engineering processes across the organisation.

Davey has a Bachelor in Technology (BTech) degree in metallurgy from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), 1992. He also reportedly has done his Master in Technology (MTech) in industrial management from IIT Madras.