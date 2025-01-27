NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against HUL, cites pre-existing dispute

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday set aside a plea against HUL, filed by an operational creditor seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against the FMCG major.

The appellate tribunal has upheld an order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on September 5, 2024 had set aside a plea filed under Section 9 of IBC by K Lakshmi Narayana, Proprietor of Lalithambica Enterprises, alleging default.

The NCLT had found that the sum of the invoices, which was within the three-year limitation period, was less than the threshold limit of Rs 1 crore.

Besides, the appellate tribunal noted that HUL's submission relates to a pre-existing dispute, for which a legal notice was issued on January 17, 2019.

The decision was challenged before NCLAT, where a two-member bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Arun Baroka, dismissed it observing the existence of a dispute on claims.

"... according to own showing of the appellant, dispute was raised and he asked in the notice to refer the matter for arbitration, which itself proves the existence of dispute. Hence, the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) has rightly rejected the Section 9 application due to reasons as given in the impugned order. We do not find any merit in the appeal. Appeal is dismissed," said NCLAT.

However, NCLAT further said it shall be open for Narayana to pursue other remedies as available in law.

Earlier, both HUL and the petitioner had a running account between them and invoices relate to the period from 2008 to 2018.

Narayana submitted that as an operational creditor, he was entitled to charge 24 per cent interest and if the interest is added to the principal amount of Rs 59 lakh, it would be more than Rs 1 crore.

He also claimed that the operational creditor is an MSME.

However, this was also rejected by NCLAT which said:"The submission of the appellant that he is entitled to charging 24 per cent interest is not supported by any Purchase Order or any other material on the record. The claim of the appellant that it is an MSME, therefore, it is entitled to charge 24 per cent interest cannot be accepted." The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) mandates the minimum limit of default to be Rs 1 crore for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

Moreover, under IBC, the limitation period for filing an application to initiate insolvency proceedings is generally three years from the date of default.