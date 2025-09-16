Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

Unilever PLC has appointed Srinivas Phatak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after his predecessor was promoted to chief executive officer earlier this year. A long-standing company executive, Phatak will join Unilever’s board with immediate effect, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods firm announced on Tuesday. He has been serving as acting CFO since March.

Leadership change amid restructuring

The appointment follows the ousting of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hein Schumacher less than two years into his tenure, signalling the board’s dissatisfaction with the pace of the company’s restructuring efforts.

Phatak joined Unilever in 1999, working in finance and commercial roles in India. Before succeeding Fernando Fernandez, he served as deputy CFO and controller from 2022.