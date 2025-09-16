Home / Companies / News / Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

Before succeeding Fernando Fernandez, Srinivas Phatak served as deputy CFO and controller from 2022

Srinivas Phatak
Srinivas Phatak joined Unilever in 1999, working in finance and commercial roles in India (File)
Boris Pradhan
Sep 16 2025
Unilever PLC has appointed Srinivas Phatak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after his predecessor was promoted to chief executive officer earlier this year. A long-standing company executive, Phatak will join Unilever’s board with immediate effect, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods firm announced on Tuesday. He has been serving as acting CFO since March.
  Leadership change amid restructuring 
The appointment follows the ousting of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hein Schumacher less than two years into his tenure, signalling the board’s dissatisfaction with the pace of the company’s restructuring efforts.
Phatak joined Unilever in 1999, working in finance and commercial roles in India. Before succeeding Fernando Fernandez, he served as deputy CFO and controller from 2022.
  Compensation package 
The 53-year-old executive will receive an annual fixed salary of $1.4 million and will also be eligible for an annual bonus and performance share plan awards, the company confirmed.  (More details to follow)

Sep 16 2025

