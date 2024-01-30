Star Health Insurance Q3 results: Net profit rises 37.5% to Rs 289.55 cr

The largest standalone health insurer, Star Health Insurance, posted a 37.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 289.55 crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24, as compared to Rs 210.47 crore in the year-ago period, supported by healthy growth in premium and a fall in commissions expenditure.

The net profit jumped by 131 per cent from Rs 125.30 crore in Q2 FY24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new business premium of the company increased by 16 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,605.81 crore from Rs 3,096.68 crore. The net investment income of the firm jumped 40.58 per cent to Rs 162.64 crore from the year ago.

The net commission of the health insurer dropped 13.11 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 349.85 crore from Rs 402.64 crore.

The solvency ratio of the insurer rose to 223 per cent from 217 per cent. The minimum regulatory requirement is 150 per cent.

The combined ratio, which is a measure of the profitability of the general insurer, increased to 97.30 per cent from 94.81 per cent in the year-ago period. A combined ratio of less than 100 is considered to be better; it indicates that the insurer is earning more through premiums as compared to claims paid and the operating expense incurred. Therefore, it is better for the company if the combined ratio is lower.

The claims ratio of the company was 67.69 per cent, up from 63.75 per cent in Q2 FY24. The health insurance industry typically witnesses higher claims during the monsoon period due to rainy season-related diseases, whereas historically, insurance premium income is higher towards the end of the financial year considering the tax benefits available to policyholders.