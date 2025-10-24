Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elon Musk's Starlink begins security trials before India retail rollout

The SpaceX-owned network is also awaiting the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) final pricing framework for satellite services

Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned Starlink has begun security testing in India (Photo: Reuters)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Oct 24 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Elon Musk’s Starlink has initiated security tests in India, marking one of the final steps before the company rolls out its commercial satellite broadband services in the country, Bloomberg reported today.
 
The ongoing tests form part of India’s mandatory security clearance process for both foreign and domestic telecom operators.
 
Wait for regulatory approvals
 
The SpaceX-owned network still requires the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to release its final pricing framework for satellite services. Should the regulator issue the guidelines by the end of this year, Musk’s company could start delivering internet connectivity to Indian homes by early 2026, the report said.
 
 
India’s satellite communications sector has been gaining momentum as the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens up the space economy to private enterprises. The administration is encouraging satellite operators to fill coverage gaps left by conventional fibre and mobile networks.

Building satellite gateways across India
 
SpaceX is setting up at least 10 satellite gateways across India -- more than triple the number proposed by its two principal rivals, Reliance Jio’s Space Fiber and Eutelsat Communications’ OneWeb, according to the report.
 
Mumbai, where SpaceX has already completed three ground stations, will serve as the company’s India hub. Officials are expected to begin on-site inspections shortly.
 
Earlier this year, regulators granted Starlink approval to launch its satellite broadband operations and allocated dedicated frequency bands. This clearance follows years of effort by the US company to establish a presence in a country with over 900 million internet users.
 
Starlink’s entry into India could help SpaceX offset its exclusion from China, where the government continues to restrict market access for foreign telecom operators.
 
Focus on retail consumers
 
The scale of Starlink’s planned infrastructure underscores Musk’s ambition to target retail consumers directly — unlike Jio and OneWeb, which focus primarily on enterprise and government clients.
 
Starlink views its low-Earth orbit satellite constellation as a means to reach India’s vast underserved population — tens of millions who lack dependable high-speed internet, particularly in rural areas.
 
The company believes Starlink’s brand recognition and Musk’s technological reputation will drive early adoption in India’s urban markets, where affluent, tech-savvy users are willing to pay a premium for faster, more reliable broadband.
 
Musk expands India footprint
 
A Starlink launch would mark Musk’s second major business entry into India after Tesla opened its first showrooms in the country in July. The billionaire met Prime Minister Modi earlier this year, when he was still serving as an adviser to Donald Trump.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

