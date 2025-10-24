Home / Companies / News / Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh conducts captive 5G network trial

Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh conducts captive 5G network trial

This marks a significant step towards next-generation industrial connectivity and automation

Steel
premium
The captive 5G network was also utilised to establish wireless connectivity between CCTV cameras and computers.
R Krishna Das Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bhilai Steel Plant, the Chhattisgarh-based arm of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), recently became the first public-sector undertaking (PSU) to successfully conduct the first-ever captive 5G network trial. 
This marks a significant step towards next-generation industrial connectivity and automation. The initiative was undertaken by the telecommunications department of BSP, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. 
A spokesperson for the steel plant said that during an assessment of the premises, it was observed that due to heavy metallic structures and high noise levels within the shop area, both mobile and walkie-talkie signals were weak, leading to difficulties in effective communication and impacting operational performance. After detailed deliberations, a joint decision was taken to conduct a trial of the captive 5G network equipment developed by IIT Delhi within the SMS-3 area. 
The captive 5G network was also utilised to establish wireless connectivity between CCTV cameras and computers. 
The IIT Delhi team further recommended a more extensive round of high-intensity testing to be carried out during their upcoming visit.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft Copilot gets collaboration, Google integration, long-term memory

Premium

Kedaara Capital, General Atlantic eye 6-7% slice of Balaji Wafers

Premium

FSIB invites application for Canara MD & CEO a week after notification

Vedanta to invest ₹1 trn more in Odisha, add 100K jobs across three plants

NCLAT asks IIHL to provide timeline to stop using Reliance trademark

Topics :5GBhilai Steel PlantChhattisgarh

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story