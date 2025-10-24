Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh conducts captive 5G network trial

Bhilai Steel Plant, the Chhattisgarh-based arm of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), recently became the first public-sector undertaking (PSU) to successfully conduct the first-ever captive 5G network trial.

This marks a significant step towards next-generation industrial connectivity and automation. The initiative was undertaken by the telecommunications department of BSP, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

A spokesperson for the steel plant said that during an assessment of the premises, it was observed that due to heavy metallic structures and high noise levels within the shop area, both mobile and walkie-talkie signals were weak, leading to difficulties in effective communication and impacting operational performance. After detailed deliberations, a joint decision was taken to conduct a trial of the captive 5G network equipment developed by IIT Delhi within the SMS-3 area.